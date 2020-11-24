RENSSELAER — According to a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles, as yet unidentified pending proper notifications, died when the vehicle they were traveling in hit a farm implement towed by a tractor near County Rd. 200 W on SR 14. The accident occurred Saturday, Nov. 21, at approximately 5:45 p.m.
Both vehicles were traveling east on SR 14 when the accident occurred. Deputies responded to the area to find a car on fire with the occupants trapped inside. After extinguishing the fire, the occupants were found to be deceased and needed to be extricated. The release states there were two juveniles occupants.
The tractor driver was identified as Rudi N. Gericke, 36, from Morgantown. Gericke refused medical treatment at the scene.
The state highway was closed for over four hours while the accident scene was investigated and cleared up. The sheriff’s office and the Jasper County coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the incident.