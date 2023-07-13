DEMOTTE — Cassidy DeYoung is a young entreprenuer who has put her love of gardening into a small roadside business she named, “Fairytale Flower Farm.” She and her father, Jason, milled the wood and built the flower cart flower bar that sits on the side of the road at 12660 N 950 W on the outskirts of DeMotte. She is the daughter of Jason and Candace DeYoung and is in her senior year at Liberty University where she takes online courses and will graduate in the spring with a degree in Business.

Putting her education and skills to use, she launched her new business after studying and researching ways to put her flower gardening skills to good use. She said she started growing flowers just for fun in 2021, and she made her mother a birthday bouquet from her garden. Her mother’s friend saw the beautiful bouquet she made and asked her to make her one, which Cassidy did. Making bouquets became time consuming but she wanted to find ways to continue to bring her flowers to others.

