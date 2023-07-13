DEMOTTE — Cassidy DeYoung is a young entreprenuer who has put her love of gardening into a small roadside business she named, “Fairytale Flower Farm.” She and her father, Jason, milled the wood and built the flower cart flower bar that sits on the side of the road at 12660 N 950 W on the outskirts of DeMotte. She is the daughter of Jason and Candace DeYoung and is in her senior year at Liberty University where she takes online courses and will graduate in the spring with a degree in Business.
Putting her education and skills to use, she launched her new business after studying and researching ways to put her flower gardening skills to good use. She said she started growing flowers just for fun in 2021, and she made her mother a birthday bouquet from her garden. Her mother’s friend saw the beautiful bouquet she made and asked her to make her one, which Cassidy did. Making bouquets became time consuming but she wanted to find ways to continue to bring her flowers to others.
Through her research, she found her niche. She sets out buckets of fresh flowers, and gives customers the opportunity to create their own bouquets, charging $1 per stem. The business operates on the honor system, and customers can pay by Venmo, PayPal or cash.
Her Facebook page has instructions for how to create a bouquet or as she states, “your own masterpiece.”
“Everyone seems to enjoy the experience behind it,” she explains.
The instructions are easy; bring your own jar, grab a pair of snips, which are available on the cart, grab some stems and create, and when finished, place cash in a jar or scan the barcodes for PayPal or Venmo. It’s that simple.
She also has tips for keeping the flowers fresh for longevity.
Her roadside flower bar is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 8:30 a.m. to sunset, usually around 8:30 p.m. She makes sure there are plenty of colorful flowers to choose from. The spring flowers are nearly done blooming, but soon the summer flowers will be opening, ready to be added to the cart.
She also has the cart available to rent for events.
DeYoung begins selling flowers around Mother’s Day and continues until first frost, usually in October, depending on the weather. She has 35 to 40 varieties of flowers, with five to 10 different colors for each variety so there are a lot to choose from. She grows the flowers on about a quarter acre on her family’s farm.
She does sell pre-made market bouquets but the DIY is her main focus.
Between spring and summer blooms, check her Facebook or Instagram page for updates on availability. She said once the summer flowers begin to bloom, she will have her cart out by the road every weekend.
Just look up Fairytale Flower Farm on Facebook or @fairytaleflowerfarm on Instagram to follow her. Her email is fairytaleflowerfarm@gmail.com or call 219-296-9135.