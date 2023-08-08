Ribbon cutting

A group gathers on the steps of the historic Fairchild House in DeMotte to cut the ribbon and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the house. Members of the Chamber of Commerce, Fairchild House Preservation, Inc. and well wishers from the community came to celebrate the occasion.

DEMOTTE — The historic Fairchild House was celebrated for its 100th year on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Members of the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce, the Fairchild House Preservation, Inc. and others joined on the front steps to celebrate with a ribbon cutting and some biodegadable confetti followed by a reception inside the house. Pat Kopanda with help from Andy Andree briefly spoke about the house and why it has been preserved before cutting the ribbon.

The house was the home of Charity May Fairchild and her husband Fred Wolff, who was an expert mason and built the home after they married in 1914. The Fairchild family was among the first settlers in the area, coming from Hancock County, Ohio, moving west with the homesteaders and pioneers of that day. Acton and Harriet Fairchild sold their Ohio land and moved to the Kankakee River valley where they made their permanent home.

Fairchild House

The Fairchild House sits at the corner of 9th St. and Birch St., across the street from the DeMotte Library. The historic home is 100 years old.
Fairchild House sign

The Fairchild House is available to rent.

