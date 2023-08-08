A group gathers on the steps of the historic Fairchild House in DeMotte to cut the ribbon and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the house. Members of the Chamber of Commerce, Fairchild House Preservation, Inc. and well wishers from the community came to celebrate the occasion.
DEMOTTE — The historic Fairchild House was celebrated for its 100th year on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Members of the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce, the Fairchild House Preservation, Inc. and others joined on the front steps to celebrate with a ribbon cutting and some biodegadable confetti followed by a reception inside the house. Pat Kopanda with help from Andy Andree briefly spoke about the house and why it has been preserved before cutting the ribbon.
The house was the home of Charity May Fairchild and her husband Fred Wolff, who was an expert mason and built the home after they married in 1914. The Fairchild family was among the first settlers in the area, coming from Hancock County, Ohio, moving west with the homesteaders and pioneers of that day. Acton and Harriet Fairchild sold their Ohio land and moved to the Kankakee River valley where they made their permanent home.
Charity May was the eighth child of Acton’s son Daniel and his wife Hannah. Daniel was the oldest of Acton and Harriet Fairchild. Charity May was a teacher, and didn’t marry until the age of 32. She met Wolff when he was building a new wing on DeMotte High School. He was 26 at the time. Charity May was born May 27, 1882 and died on Nov. 9, 1971 at the age of 89.
She was remembered as a loving generosity toward her students according to a book about the family written by local historian Pat Kopanda, who was also instrument in saving the house as a part of the town’s history.
In the introduction of the book, “”The Fairchild Family of DeMotte: History and Lore,” Kopanda explained she moved to DeMotte in 1994, and saw the Fairchild House across from the library. She said her first thought was the house would make a “lovely museum and cultural center for the town.” But at that time, the house was occupied.
Then a few years later, she saw a moving sale sign on the lawn of the house. It was being sold by the Mussman family, owners of NITCO (Northwestern Indiana Telephone Company), and she and realtor, Joan Majerik approached the owners about the house although she said, “We had no money, no committee, no sponsors, no nothing.”
She said they quickly gathered a few “good men,” and with the generosity of the town’s businesses and some individuals, they were able to purchase the home in 2004. They formed the nonprofit group, Fairchild House Preservation, Inc., as a 501(c ) 3 not for profit organization. Improvements were made to the house over the years, and funds for such projects are always needed and accepted.
The house can be rented for meetings, showers, parties, concerts and art shows, and any group gathering.