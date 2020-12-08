RENSSELAER — When Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman moved into the old government annex building last year, paperwork was fighting people for space in cramped offices.
And while the paperwork only seems to have grown, at least Taulman has enough space now to store it.
This month, Taulman and his staff will celebrate one year working in their new location at the old PNC Bank branch building on Cullen Street. It sits adjacent to the east side of the county courthouse, just a stone’s throw from the new office’s front door.
Lugging a travel case full of court documents doesn’t seem as daunting as before.
“It’s so nice to be able to cross the street to get to the courthouse,” Taulman said. “It wouldn’t seem like it would make much difference moving down a block, but it’s been nice.”
The renovated space features a large reception area in the bank’s old sitting area. Denise Powell has worked 27 years as office manager/secretary, including nearly 26 years at the old government annex building a block north of the new building, and has more room to move around.
“She has trained us all,” Taulman said of Powell. “She holds this place together.”
Walls have replaced former bank tellers stations, making room for a child support office and more.
Those offices have even made use of the bank’s old drive-up window.
“People can just drop off their paperwork for the child support office at the window,” Taulman said. “They’ve been able to make use of that, especially during COVID.”
Taulman and his deputy prosecutors have converted the former bank officials’ offices into offices for themselves with little to no alterations.
“We wanted to keep it as simple as possible out of respect to the bank and the building,” Taulman said of the renovations, which were authorized by the county commissioners with input from Taulman and his staff.
The building’s address of 125 S. Cullen St. is now the home of Taulman, deputy prosecutors Clair Beaver, Emily Lyons and Joe Morrison (chief deputy) as well as investigator Pat Harper and victim assistant Eileen Phegley.
Kim Hitchcock is the Child Support Services administrator.
Emergency Management director Karen Wilson has an office in the building and the probation offices are on the basement floor. An elevator that takes visitors to the probation offices needed altered to be ADA-compliant.
In all, 13 people work in the renovated building.
“It’s wonderful to have this much space,” Taulman said. “It gives us lots of opportunities to increase organization and productivity.”
The former bank vault serves as a room for old files, though the safety deposit boxes remain empty in the vault. Taulman has a goal of digitizing almost all of his office’s old case files in the future.
The prosecutor’s new digs was originally built as a State Bank in 1967. Prior to ’67, the State Bank occupied what is now the Beaver Law Building in downtown Rensselaer from 1904-33. It later moved to 116 W. Washington St. where Stace Pickering’s insurance office now sits.
In 1987, State Bank merged with First of America Bank and First of America was sold to PNC around 1997-98, according to information obtained by Jasper County Historian Judy Kanne.
In May 2018, the PNC branch closed and remained empty for nearly a year before plans were put in place to transform it into a county building.
The square footage of the new building is similar to the space at the old annex. But the prosecutor’s office had to share that with the health department, which will move into the old youth center building next year.
The county recently authorized renovations to the youth center on Sparling Avenue at a cost of $150,000.
The annex at 128 N. Cullen St. once served as office space for Jasper County REMC employees until the early 1980s. It was purchased by REMC in 1946 and remodeled to its current form in 1954-56.
REMC, which established its first office in rented space in the old Kresler building (now Beaver Law building) at the corner of Van Rensselaer and Washington streets, moved to its current location at 280 E. Wood Road in 1983.
Taulman said the annex, which also housed a third court in the 1990s, is a maze of hallways and tight spaces so he has a great appreciation for the new space.
“It wouldn’t hurt my feelings to hang out here another 20 years, if people will have me,” he said.