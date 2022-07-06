JASPER COUNTY — Eight contestants will vie for the 2022 Jasper County Fair Queen title next week when 2021 queen Anna Hannon crowns the new winner.
Kinzey Goodman, Destiny Walker, Alexis Oliver, Addison Rahmoeller, Jessica Kornacki, Kelsey Rodibaugh, Taylor Jordan and Lilly Misch will participate in a queen pageant at the Jasper County Fairgrounds on Friday, July 15.
The pageant will begin at 7 p.m. in the West Exhibit Hall. There is a $5 fee to attend and the Little Miss Jasper County Princess pageant will also be held at the same time.
Here is a brief bio on this year’s contestants. Each was asked what they do in their free/spare time:
KINZY GOODMAN
The daughter of Todd and Kari Goodman, Kinzey, 20, is a 2020 graduate of Rensselaer Central and currently attends Purdue University where she is majoring in agriculture business.
“Since my time in 4-H is over, on hot summer days, I find myself on the lake spending time with friends and creating memories,” she said.
DESTINY WALKER
The daughter of John and Tina Walker, Destiny, 18, is a 2022 graduate of Kankakee Valley High School and plans on becoming a neonatal or labor and delivery nurse.
“I love to spend my free time doing art, making pottery, using a cricut to make shirts and exploring Pinterest,” she said.
ALEXIS OLIVER
The daughter of James and Marie Oliver, Alexis, 19, is a 2020 graduate of Rensselaer Central. She attends Ball State majoring in nursing.
“I enjoy many outside activities with my family and friends. Camping and boating are ways I disconnect and spend time with those that I love,” she said.
ADDISON RAHMOELLER
The daughter of Randy Rahmoeller and Jennifer and Junior Jordan, Addison, 18, is a 2022 graduate of Kankakee Valley. She will be attending Purdue University where she will major in agricultural education.
“Going outside and competing with my little brother and foster siblings about whose pig will walk the farthest and the best from the barn,” she said.
JESSICA KORNACKI
Jessica’s parents are David and Dana Kornacki and the 18-year-old is a 2022 graduate of Kankakee Valley. She plans to attend Ivy Tech.
“I like to spend my time gardening and landscaping. I also enjoy Sudoku, puzzles and card games,” she said.
KELSEY RODIBAUGH
The daughter of John and Debbie Rodibaugh, Kelsey, 19, is a 2021 graduate of Rensselaer Central. She is currently attending Purdue majoring in Animal Science.
“Aside from showing pigs and being in the barn, I love to snuggle up in a chair with a good book,” she said.
TAYLOR JORDAN
A 2022 graduate of Rensselaer Central, Taylor, 18, is the daughter of Mark and Heidi Jordan. She will be attending Indiana University where she will major in Exercise Science.
“I love gardening, camping and staying active. My free time is always spent with my family,” she said.
LILLY MISCH
The daughter of Tim and Alina Misch, Lilly, 17, is a 2022 graduate of Rensselaer Central. She will be attending Ivy Tech and Purdue University with the goal of becoming a veterinarian.
“Traveling the United States with my mom is my favorite hobby. We love to watch people and see the diversity the world has to offer,” she said.