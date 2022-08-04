DeMOTTE — Thursday, Sept 1 is the deadline for all 501 © 3 not-or-profit groups to submit their grant applications to the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving for funding.

In the past, grants have gone to diverse groups, including Keener Township Fire Department, DeMotte Historical Society, Girl Scouts, Little League, DES Art Department, DeMotte Christian School band and the Town of DeMotte.

