DeMOTTE — Thursday, Sept 1 is the deadline for all 501 © 3 not-or-profit groups to submit their grant applications to the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving for funding.
In the past, grants have gone to diverse groups, including Keener Township Fire Department, DeMotte Historical Society, Girl Scouts, Little League, DES Art Department, DeMotte Christian School band and the Town of DeMotte.
Individual teachers are also eligible for grants to help fund a one-time only classroom project.
Grants are awarded for $200 up to $2,000. Every dollar paid into the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving through membership fees of $100 (more by choice) is paid out in these grants to the community.
Grant applications and more info about the easy grant writing process may be obtained by contacting Charlotte at 219-987-6320; online through the Jasper Foundation at www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org.