DeMOTTE — The Town of DeMotte is welcoming a new town manager, who is new to the job but not to many town employees and residents.
Former police officer Mike Cain became the new town manager on Oct. 4. Cain was an officer in Jasper County for 33 years and began working part-time for the DeMotte Police Department in 2009 and became full-time in 2011 after he retired from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Through the years, Cain has enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow officers, which he will miss, but he hasn’t broken ties with them.
“I traded that job for this one without having to sacrifice the other parts. I still get to speak to people about their problems and try to help them. I still get to see the same people that I have seen all these years as part of this job,” Cain said. “It’s just a different way to serve your community.”
Cain’s last day of patrolling was Oct. 1.
Cain said the town manager position opened unexpectedly as no one expected Heather Tokarz to resign due to her dedication to the town. Tokarz worked with the town in many different capacities, such as the town secretary, where she took on more responsibilities and eventually became the town manager.
“Heather gave the town a lot of dedication and a lot of extra hours for the development of the town project’s growth,” Cain said. “She needs to be commended for the years that she has spent here. She has significant amounts of knowledge about the inner workings.”
Cain was encouraged to apply for the job due to his work skills.
“I took a look at the job description, and a lot of the aspects of its overlap with police work such as supervision, code enforcement versus law, and you are exchanging one set of rules for another one,” Cain said. “This is a way to extend my service.”
The opportunity to change careers happened when Cain was thinking about getting out of police work, but he wanted to continue serving the community.
“There is a moment when you have to get out of police work. You need to make that choice for the safety of the community, for yourself and fellow officers,” Cain said. “You can’t do that job indefinitely.”
Cain is looking forward to the new challenges of being a town manager, such as ensuring the budget is balanced and keeping up with the many projects that are underway. In the next few months, Cain will be working to understand how the town departments work together.
“I’m happy and pleased with the law enforcement chapter of my life. Maybe this is the chapter I am more pleased with. I don’t know yet,” Cain said.
He doesn’t foresee any changes to the current projects, but he expects the town to grow in the future.
As Cain’s schedule has changed from mainly working evenings and nights, he will not work during the day.
“I might get a little more time to spend with my family,” Cain said.
