DeMotte Town Council
DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council reluctantly agreed to spend nearly $80,000 for a study of the town’s utility rates as they approach refinancing for the State Revolving Fund loan used for expansion of the water and sewer service. The rate study will be done by Baker & Tilly, a financial consulting firm that works with municipalities. The last rate study was done in 2019 when the town set a tiered implementation of a rate increase. There is no rate increase in 2023.

Council President Jeff Cambe joked, “We have to raise the rates to cover their fees.”

