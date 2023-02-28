DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council reluctantly agreed to spend nearly $80,000 for a study of the town’s utility rates as they approach refinancing for the State Revolving Fund loan used for expansion of the water and sewer service. The rate study will be done by Baker & Tilly, a financial consulting firm that works with municipalities. The last rate study was done in 2019 when the town set a tiered implementation of a rate increase. There is no rate increase in 2023.
Council President Jeff Cambe joked, “We have to raise the rates to cover their fees.”
The study had already been approved by the NORWEJ water board prior to the council’s decision on it. Because the SRF requires a study be done, the council had no choice but to approved the study. Came said it was a “necessary evil.”
Police Chief Tom Jarrette said he is working with the elementary school to update the caution lights in the school zone. There is only the single caution light that faces northbound traffic on Halleck Street and it sits high up. Jarrette said people don’t pay any attention to the light and thought there should be more modern lights that would be easily seen by drivers. The existing caution light has been up since before he came to town in 1988. He said it may be INDOT that would have to place the lights since it is a state highway. He was looking into it.
The wastewater department is looking for another employee to fill out the staffing. They have four employees and are looking for the fifth. Public Works Superintendent Dave Yurko said he and council liaison Terry Schultz have been conducting interviews.
He also discussed uniforms for the employees. He had brought the matter up at the January meeting, and received quotes from three companies to present to the board Monday night. The quotes came from Wildman Uniforms, Unifirst and Citvas. Wildman quoted $113/week for uniforms for seven people, Unifirst was $110/week with an initial prep charge of $864, and Cintas quoted $60.34/week with a prep fee of $1,000. They would get 11 uniforms per employee. Yurko asked for a boot allowance of $100 to $150 a year and Cintas will provide a selection of boots in their price range.
The employees receive a $500/year clothing allowance. With the Cintas, the cost would be $400 per person, so Yurko said they could use the $100 for the boot allowance.
Town Manager Mike Cain said they did hold their uniform allowance for this year so they could use it for uniforms instead. Cambe said he liked the idea.
The quotes did not include the terms of the contract and board members felt he should ask each one what the length of time is on a contract and what their replacement terms are as well as if they have auto renewal, which council members said they do not want. Some of them had experience with uniform companies and wanted to be sure the town didn’t have the same issues they had had.
Yurko will return to the council next month with that information.
He asked the council to consider purchasing a new truck for the department. He had quotes from Fieldhouse Ford and Wiers Chevrolet. Ford offered a 2023 super duty truck with a plow package for $49,430 or an extended cab truck for $51,975. Wiers offered a 2024 truck for $47,442 or extended cab for $49,196. He said the last truck was purchased in 2017,l and he is having problems with the transmission.
The council approved the extended cab Chevrolet.
DeMotte Chamber Executive Director Diva Rish asked the council to allow a petting zoo and pony rides at this year’s Touch of Dutch Festival in Spencer Park. The petting zoo would be free but there would be a charge for the pony rides. The company with the pony rides does not use a fence, but hand walks the ponies while children ride.
Town Attorney Luis Vallejo asked about insurance to cover the two animal additions and a shuttle service to take festival attendees to and from the park from Calvary Church, which has offered its parking lot. Rish said she has checked with their insurance carrier and was told all would be covered. The council wanted to check with their insurance before making a decision.
She assured the council the animal owners will clean up after themselves. Various locations for the animals were also discussed. They will revisit the request at the meeting in March.
The Touch of Dutch is held annually on the second Saturday in August and continues to grow each year.