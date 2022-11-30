DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council approved the hiring of Mike Orsburn to take the job of street superintendent as current superintendent Jeff Powers is retiring. Street Department liaison Dale Eenigenburg said he is the best for the job. Powers will be retiring at the end of the year, which he announced at the October council meeting. Orsburn moves from a position at the town’s public works department and will begin training with Powers. Powers will continue to work part-time to assist with snow removal after the first of the year.
Clerk/Treasurer Peggy Michelin announced that she too will be retiring at the end of the year. She asked the council to approve Tara Hernandez as her deputy clerk to help make a smooth transition once her replacement is chosen by the Republican party chair. The person will finish out her term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023.
She also informed the council the Department of Local Government Finance had approved the town’s 2023 budget.
Diva Rish, executive director of the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce, gave the council specifics on their first Christmas Parade, which is on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade begins at the Community Bible Church and will head south on Halleck St., turn east on Division and finish at Spencer Park taking Carnation St. Into the park. Santa will arrive at the park by a Keener Township fire truck and will be set up on the band shell to visit with the children. She also said there is a free breakfast with Santa at the American Legion with pancakes and sausage.
Rish said they outgrew setting up at the fountain in the plaza and they had to move to the park. Grace Chruch will have hot chocolate and there will be cookies for the kids and adults.
She asked the council if they could get a live tree to light up every year rather using a cut tree. Town Manager Mike Cain said the town does have a memorial tree program, and someone can plant a tree in honor or memory of a loved one.
The council approved a new GIS system through Abonmarche Engineering after hearing about the system from Cain. He told the council the current GIS they use is “archaic” and the Abonmarche program has the ability to be “almost instantaneous” as new information is added. It has a road asset plan that is integral in receiving grants for roads from the state. It also has free snap-ons that can be used by the police and building departments. Fees to set up the hardware is around $14,145, and comes with iPads for use in the field. It will cost $5,200 annually. According to Cain, the system will " will eliminate a 2,000.00 annual cost through the previous version of GIS.”
Abonmarche engineer Daryl Knip said it is similar to software they use for applying for Community Crossing grants and the system is also useful for sewer and water grants. “GIS technology has changed so much over the last 10 years,” he said. With this company, the equipment is replaced by them if it malfunctions and they will train employees to update the GIS themselves.
Cain said it can be used to store information on when a valve was replaced or turned on and keeps an inventory of water lines and locations, storm water drains and sewer lines. He said they can save the information they currently have on their system and integrate it with the new. As the program is mainly used by the sewer department, funds for the program will come from its budget.
Council President Jeff Cambe said, “It’s our stance to be proactive, rather than reactive. It would make everyone’s job much easier.” The council voted to approve the new system.
The council also approved a resolution moving the December meeting from the normal fourth Monday, which would be the Monday after Christmas to the week before, Dec. 19.