DeMotte Clerk/Treasurer Peggy Michelin takes her oath of office for another term in 2019. Her replacement will need to finish out her term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2024.

DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council approved the hiring of Mike Orsburn to take the job of street superintendent as current superintendent Jeff Powers is retiring. Street Department liaison Dale Eenigenburg said he is the best for the job. Powers will be retiring at the end of the year, which he announced at the October council meeting. Orsburn moves from a position at the town’s public works department and will begin training with Powers. Powers will continue to work part-time to assist with snow removal after the first of the year. 

Clerk/Treasurer Peggy Michelin announced that she too will be retiring at the end of the year. She asked the council to approve Tara Hernandez as her deputy clerk to help make a smooth transition once her replacement is chosen by the Republican party chair. The person will finish out her term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023.  

