DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council on Monday night approved a request from Police Chief Tom Jarrette to purchase dispatching and reporting software to match the software the sheriff’s office is purchasing. Jarrette said when the sheriff first talked about the new software, the cost was higher and he turned it down. With the CARES Act, that purchase can now be reimbursed and the cost is lower. It started out costing over $60,000 plus over $9,000 to maintain it.
The current cost to the police department is $38,745 with maintenance fees after the first year at $4,000 per year. The initial cost will be reimbursed and the sheriff has put up $20,000 to cover the maintenance fees for the next few years. The City of Rensselaer, Jarrette said, opted to join the sheriff and was reimbursed for the costs in two weeks.
Town Attorney Emily Waddle said this is premier software for law enforcement and the prosecuting attorney’s office recommends it as well. Police Commissioner Mark Boer said it was great to get on the same software everyone else in the county will be using and it’s a good price. The council approved the request with no one opposing.
Jarrette also brought a copy of a letter the department received from a Schererville man who lauded Officer Dean Stockman. The man wrote he had “inadvertently” driven his vehicle down an embankment after getting lost on West CR 1400 North. He said Stockman responded and assisted him in getting his vehicle towed back onto the roadway. He wrote, “Officer Stockman responded in a timely manner, drove with me out to the scene, and stayed with me throughout the event. He was kind, compassionate and very professional in his duties. You can be immensely proud of Officer Dean Stockman! He represented the DeMotte Police Department extremely well and is a great asset to your department!”
Jeff Powers, reporting for the street department said he is moving back the date for leaf pickup because last year he thought it was too early, and the crews were driving around town looking for leaf piles. The date for the start of the leaf pickup program will be Oct. 26. He said if needed, they can start earlier.
He told the council he had taken the street sweeper the town purchased out and it worked nicely.
The council voted to promote Dave Yurko from interim public works director to be the official public works director. Yurko stepped into the position in June, when Bob Barton, who had worked for the town for 35 years, passed away unexpectedly. Yurko was Barton’s assistant and had the certifications needed for the job. He has a new employee who will be taking classes in October through December, then taking the test to become certified in both water and sewer.
Town Manager Heather Tokarz reported street projects are going well and will be done soon. Drainage issues on 10th St. SW were fixed and a line was painted down the center of the road to discourage people from driving down the middle of the road that has a hill obstructing view of oncoming traffic. She said the added more sidewalks on 9th St and they look “great.”
Tokarz and Daryl Knip, town engineer, continue to work on the possibility of taking water to the I-65 corridor at SR 10. She gave the council a map of potential growth designated by the county as a possible TIF district along the southside of the state highway going east from the interstate as well as the area on the west side that is between I-65 and the county line where a new truck stop is being constructed.
A TIF district would allow the taxes from the businesses to be place into a fund to build and maintain infrastructure within that district.
She asked for approval to paint the exterior and interior of the town hall and police department offering two bids for their consideration. For the exterior work, the bid from Masterpiece Painter of Indiana was approved at a cost of $7,700 while the interior bid for $9,157 from Fritts Custom Finishing Co., although it was higher then Masterpiece Painters by $657. The council chose to hire both companies in the hopes they could then have the time to get both done still this year. The interior painting would be timely because the town hall is closed to the public except the lobby, where only one person at a time can occupy the space.
Office hours at town hall are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering.
Absentee voting (early voting) will begin at the town hall on Tuesday, Oct. 6 and will continue every Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 29. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Registered voters can also vote on Saturday Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the town hall. Voters who are residents of Jasper County may vote at the town hall.
Tokarz said the absentee voting at the town hall was very popular and they expect it will be again for this election.
A public hearing for the town’s 2021 budget was opened with no comments from the public, who were in attendance via a Log Me In product. Seating in the town hall is limited due to the pandemic.