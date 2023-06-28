Gene Deyoung

Gene DeYoung is this year's DeMotte Citizen of the Year and will ride in a place of honor in the Touch of Dutch Parade Aug. 12.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

DEMOTTE — Each year, the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce asks for nominations for the Citizen of the Year award and the Touch of Dutch Parade Grand Marshal. This year’s Citizen of the Year is Gene DeYoung, a retired homebuilder, carpenter and farmer. He was nominated because of his willingness to help others without being asked to do so.

He enjoys cleaning up brush and debris along sidewalks in town and just does it without taking credit for the good deed. “It bothers me when I see brush taking over the sidewalk,” he said. He plows driveways when they need it in his neighborhood and has done home repairs without asking for anything in return.

