DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Parks Department has added Water Aerobics to its offerings at the Spencer Park Pool with sessions open to all on Saturday morning and Wednesday evening.
The cost is just $2 per person and no pre-registration is required. Classes are taught by Jaime Kenning, who has a lengthy history of teaching water aerobics at both area pools and for the YMCA in both Valparaiso and Chesterton.
The sessions began on Saturday, June 18 and were originally only scheduled to occur on Saturdays at 10 a.m. After 15 or so people showed up and someone inquired about the possibility of an evening class as well, pool director Tina Yost was quick to add Wednesdays at 6 p.m. to the schedule. Nearly 30 participants showed up for the first evening class.
The classes are 45 minutes long and each class stands alone so people can start at anytime. Kenning offers modifications to make the workout either easier or tougher depending on the fitness levels of each individual.
The sessions involve the use of the participant’s own body as well as pool noodles for resistance.
Classes are held when the pool is closed but lifeguards are present during the sessions.
Other offerings at the pool included swimming and diving lessons. Two more weeks of swim lessons are scheduled for July. They offer instruction ranging from beginner through Water Safety and cost $55 for four days of instruction and will be offered July 11 to 15 and July 25 to 28 from 10-10:45 a.m. each morning. More information can be found on-line or by calling the pool.