On Dec. 21, Joshua M. Nicholson, 29, of DeMotte, was incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center for an outstanding felony arrest warrant. The warrant was issued on Dec. 7, by the Jasper Superior Court for the following charge: Domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age, a Level 6 felony.
This warrant was a result of an investigation completed by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. In the morning hours of Oct. 16, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a caller advising they had just witnessed a battery while in a business located in Wheatfield. The caller further advised that the subject, later identified as Joshua M. Nicholson, had slapped a boy that was with him extremely hard in the face.