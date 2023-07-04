Egged

 Provided

LAKE COUNTY — On Friday, June 30, at approximately 6 p.m., the Indiana State Police Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a road rage incident that was in-progress on I-65. The suspect had reportedly thrown an egg at the victim and then produced and pointed a firearm at the victim. 

The victim was able to give a detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle and that it was traveling southbound on I-65 approaching the Lowell exit. 

