SPONSOR APPRECIATION DAY & FIREWORKS SATURDAY, MAY 14TH!
DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Little League will hold a Sponsor Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m. at the Field of Dreams Park.
The spring 2022 teams will be on hand to thank all of their sponsors who have made the season possible. All teams are also scheduled to play following the ceremony and throughout the day.
At around dusk, the public will be invited to take in a fireworks show. Little League officials would like to thank Calvary Assembly of God Church and the Connection Center for the fireworks.
To learn more, visit https://demottelittleleague.com/sponsorday.