Services will be held at 5 locations

Members of the American Legion Post 440 will hold services at five locations on Monday, May 30.

DeMOTTE — American Legion Post 440 in DeMotte will hold Memorial Day services to honor local veterans and fallen comrades of all wars at five locations on Monday, May 30 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The Post 440 Honor Guard will present the colors and conduct services at the following locations (times are approximate):

• Catholic Cemetery at 8:30 a.m.

• Holland Cemetery at 9 a.m.

• DeMotte Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.

• Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village at 10 a.m.

• The Veterans Plaza (downtown DeMotte) at 10:30 a.m.

The Memorial Day message will be provided by guest speaker Dan Lewandowski at 11 a.m. at the Post 440 building. Lewandowski is a member of Post 440.

A 21-gun salute will honor all veterans with a reception to follow. The public is invited to attend.

Trending Food Videos