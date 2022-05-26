DeMOTTE — American Legion Post 440 in DeMotte will hold Memorial Day services to honor local veterans and fallen comrades of all wars at five locations on Monday, May 30 beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The Post 440 Honor Guard will present the colors and conduct services at the following locations (times are approximate):
• Catholic Cemetery at 8:30 a.m.
• Holland Cemetery at 9 a.m.
• DeMotte Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.
• Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village at 10 a.m.
• The Veterans Plaza (downtown DeMotte) at 10:30 a.m.
The Memorial Day message will be provided by guest speaker Dan Lewandowski at 11 a.m. at the Post 440 building. Lewandowski is a member of Post 440.
A 21-gun salute will honor all veterans with a reception to follow. The public is invited to attend.