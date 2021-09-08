DeMOTTE — The DeMotte American Legion will hold a memorial service to recognize the 20th anniversary of 9-11.
It will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 with Dan Lewandowski serving as guest speaker. The Legion is located at 1011 15th St. SE in DeMotte.
Several organizations will be represented at the event, including the DeMotte Police Department, Keener Township EMS, Keener Township Fire Department and the DeMotte American Legion Honor Guard.
The public is invited to attend a ceremony designed to support the area’s first responders.