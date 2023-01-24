DEMOTTE — The new clerk/treasurer for the town was introduced at the first council meeting of the year Monday night. Peggy Michelin retired from the position at the end of December and the Republican Party was responsible for appointing a person to fill out the remainder of her term. Cindy Shepherd had submitted a declaration of candidacy, and a caucus met on Jan. 5, at the DeMotte Town Hall to vote. After approving Shepherd for the position, she was sworn in.
Shepherd said she has been watching instructional videos. “There’s a lot to learn. Tara (Hernandez) has been helping a lot,” Shepherd said.
The town council began with Town Manager Michael Cain starting the process of electing a council president. Jeff Cambe was nominated and elected to remain as the board president, with Mark Boer to continue as vice president. Department liaisons remain unchanged as well, with Terry Schultz as water/sewer commissioner, Dale Eenigenburg as street commissioner, Alana Bauman as parks commissioner and Boer as police commissioner.
The council also had some appointments to vote on for the new year. Bauman will remain on the county’s economic development board and all five board members continue on the town’s building commission board. Leeann Doffin was reappointed to the town’s park board. Michelin was reappointed to the town’s BZA, and Dave Desimini and Justin DeKock will continue on the plan commission. John Price and Kent Bierma were reappointed to the NORWEJ board as well.
Historical Society asks for repairs to depot museum again
The DeMotte Historical Society members came to the town council to once again ask that needed repairs to the building be completed so the museum can open. Spokesperson Nancy Busch said remaining issues prevent them from opening because it isn’t safe. Due to storm water leaks, there is water damage to floors and ceilings inside the 119 year-old building. She said the interior northwest wall has water damage and is separating from the outer wall. On the exterior of the building, she said the wood frame at the front bay is “like cork” and is dried out. The decking is sagging dangerously she said.
“It’s an actual threat to people walking up there,” she said. They have been waiting to hear from the insurance if it will pay for some of the damages caused by the leaks, but as yet have not heard from the company. The issues were brought up at the town’s August meeting and again in September.
Cain explained they had gotten a bid for repairs to the town hall, park pavilion and the depot, but the contractor was unable to do the work and the contract was cancelled.
He said they want to get all of the repair projects done together and the museum will have to wait until they get new bids and a new contractor to do the job. He said they hope to put it out for bids in the spring so the work can be done during the spring and summer. There are no plans to separate the repair work at this time.
In other business:
Public Works Superintendent Dave Yurko said he had interviewed three people and had hired two of them, but one near called back, so he has one new employee for the council to approve. He will start on Feb. 6. Schultz was in the interview as well and recommended the council approve the new hire, which they did.
Yurko also asked the board for permission to get quotes on a new truck. He said one of the trucks had to have transmission work done at a cost of $6,200. He said the truck only has 60,000 miles on it so they decided it was worth having the transmission work done. The 2013 truck had to have some minor work done. He said he would like to roll that truck over to the street department and look into buying a new truck to rotate the fleet. The council members told him to go ahead and get quotes for them to look at and consider.
Yurko said they had to fix a couple of sewer lines after NITCO hit them while burying fiber optic cables. He said they were right at the sewer lateral level. He said NITCO came right out and jettisoned sand that had gotten into the lines and the lines were repaired. He said they expect it may happen again while they are working in the Rolling Meadows subdivision.
Street Superintendent Mike Orsburn said he too had a couple of truck repairs done. He said Mother Nature had been nice so far, but with a winter storm forecast for Wednesday, things may change.
Boy Scouts from Troop 167 came to the meeting to earn a badge and learn about civics. They were given permission to ask questions of the town council or department heads. One boy asked for more information on the I-65 expansion. Came explained they are taking water and sewer service out to the interstate to provide services there and the community in between.
Another scout asked what kind of salt they use on the roads. Orsburn said they use regular road salt. Eenigenburg explained they used to use a mixture of sand and salt but the sand was clogging up the storm drains so they only use salt now.
A scout asked what their troop could do to help with any of the town’s projects. It was suggested they could put reflective tape on the new fire hydrants that are located along the new water lines to the west and east of town, and also replace some of the tape that was placed on the hydrants by a previous Boy Scout troop on some of the older hydrants. Yurko and Cain said they will help the scouts with the project.