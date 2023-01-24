New clerk/treasurer

DeMotte's new clerk/treasurer Cindy Shepherd is introduced at her first town council meeting Monday night.

 By Cheri Shelhart

DEMOTTE — The new clerk/treasurer for the town was introduced at the first council meeting of the year Monday night. Peggy Michelin retired from the position at the end of December and the Republican Party was responsible for appointing a person to fill out the remainder of her term. Cindy Shepherd had submitted a declaration of candidacy, and a caucus met on Jan. 5, at the DeMotte Town Hall to vote. After approving Shepherd for the position, she was sworn in.

Shepherd said she has been watching instructional videos. “There’s a lot to learn. Tara (Hernandez) has been helping a lot,” Shepherd said.

