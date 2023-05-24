DEMOTTE — In a long-awaited meeting, the backers of the proposed meat-processing plant presented their formal proposal to the full town council at the regularly-scheduled meeting held Monday, May 22.
Certified Planner Nelson Schoon of Porter County, assisted by local resident Deidra Dezelich who will be the general manager, presented his vision for the plant which he hopes to locate on the southwest corner of the junction of State Roads 10 and 110. The name of the entity would be Project Ribeye and aims to process locally raised meat.
Schoon opened with his family’s long history in Jasper County and about how his father Warren Schoon, at one time, ran 10 businesses in the area and how they lived here also. He has worked as a farm succession planner and saw this as an opportunity to work with the area.
He also expounded upon the need for a cattle processing plant, citing the 200,000 head of cattle raised in Indiana for slaughter each year with the state only having the facilities to process about 50,000. Schoon advised the council that it is also becoming more difficult for 4-H members to have their fair entries purchased and processed even.
Schoon presented a scale model of the proposed building, emphasizing how no animals would ever be stored there overnight and that all aspects of the operation would be enclosed so that there would be no noise, smell or other output to the surrounding area. Cattle would be dropped off in a drive-thru type operation and processed the same day.
The plant would be hooked up to the Town of DeMotte water and sewer systems that have recently been run through that area enroute to the truck stops. All remnants or offal would be collected in barrels that would be picked up nightly by a rendering company out of Plymouth.
According to Schoon, the plant would employ 30 to 40 local workers and also offer apprenticeships, hoping to partner with the local high schools. They plan to offer a starting pay of $25 an hour, as well as health insurance and a matching 401K contribution.
Schoon stressed that all meat processed would be locally sourced and available for purchase either through Project Ribeye or the farms that own the animals. All meat will be clearly labeled with the farms of origin.
He stated that they will have a retail space in the building and will also offer tours. They will also offer a state-of-the-art kiosk where people can order meat and pick it up even if the retail space is closed.
Several council members thanked Schoon for the presentation and a short discussion ensued regarding how much wastewater would be generated with the town attorney stepping in and advising that they are still working on the agreement.
“We’re excited about this business,” said Town Council President Jeffrey Cambe. “We’ve already put a lot of time and effort into making sure that this works for both the town and the company. Contrary to the rumors, we were not holding this up. We just needed this to be presented to the entire board for review and to ask questions.”
John Heerema spoke up in favor of the operation and vouched for the character of Schoon.
Jasper County Economic Development Organization Executive Director Sara DeYoung also said she is in favor of the project.
“Project Ribeye is an exciting and needed project for this area.” She said. “Jasper County is known for agriculture and yet many of our products leave the area for processing. This is a missed opportunity.”
“Through Project Ribeye, we can further invest and benefit from our local assets while also promoting the connection to local food,” she continued. “This business has support from all over the state and throughout the ag industry. Jasper Count Economic Development is proud to support Project Ribeye and the Schoon family as it looks to locate its business in Jasper County.”
The majority of the meeting was taken up by Project Ribeye but following the presentation, reports were given by the various department heads and council members regarding their areas.
Notable among those were that Spencer Park Pool is on track to open as normal on Memorial Day weekend as long as temperatures of the water and the air agree and following an extensive repair effort to stop the loss of water experienced daily last year.
Also, the sewer department reported that they had recently been inspected and passed. Limb collection has begun by the street department and it went well.