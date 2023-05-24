Nelson Schoon

Nelson Schoon presents his vision for the Project Ribeye processing plant to the DeMotte Town Council as members Jeff Cambe and Terry Schultz look on.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

DEMOTTE — In a long-awaited meeting, the backers of the proposed meat-processing plant presented their formal proposal to the full town council at the regularly-scheduled meeting held Monday, May 22.

Certified Planner Nelson Schoon of Porter County, assisted by local resident Deidra Dezelich who will be the general manager, presented his vision for the plant which he hopes to locate on the southwest corner of the junction of State Roads 10 and 110. The name of the entity would be Project Ribeye and aims to process locally raised meat.

Tags