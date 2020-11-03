DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council met virtually on Monday, Oct. 26, due to the increase in COVID cases in the county. The board opened its first bids for sewer expansion, which will take sewer service to the industrial park east of town in the first phase of expansion.
Bids ranged from the lowest bid of $271,245 to the highest bid of $580,083. The lowest bid came from a LaPorte company, H&G Underground Utilities, which was awarded the project.
The next project, a water main to the industrial park, will have bids opened in the November meeting. The advertisement for bids to build a water treatment plant was in the Oct. 29 edition of the Kankakee Valley Post News with bid opening scheduled for Nov. 20, and bids for the water main will be sought in November. The plan also includes putting the extension project out for bids by Thanksgiving, to be opened and considered in December.
INDOT is planning to connect to the town’s water for the north and southbound rest areas north of SR 10 on I-65. The transportation department’s plan calls for a water line to run from SR 10 north to the rest areas, while also running a new sewer line to the existing treatment plant owned by Utilities, Inc. A public notice from INDOT regarding the project plan is scheduled to run in the Nov. 7 edition of the Rensselaer Republican.
A request from The Oaks subdivision at Sandy Pines Golf Course came from the town’s plan commission with a favorable recommendation. The change to the PUD in place for that subdivision asked for cottage homes to be built on two 1-acre lots and one just under an acre south of the Sandy Pines Pavilion Bridal House. The cottage homes will be in keeping with the design and landscaping of the bridal house with plans to rent the homes for wedding guests. Alana Bauman voiced concern for the neighbors. The request includes a policy for no outdoor music in the homes. Council President Jeff Cambe said the matter had been “highly discussed” during the plan commission meetings. Town Manager Heather Tokarz said it took two meetings to get a favorable recommendation from the plan commission. With that said, the council approved the request.
Another request for rezoning, which also came with a favorable recommendation from the plan commission was tabled due to technical difficulties neighbors had with connecting to the plan commission meeting, which was a virtual meeting online. The council decided to wait until all voices could be heard. The matter will be taken up again with the plan commission’s next meeting.
Cambe said with the acceleration of COVID in the area, they decided to close the town hall to the public once again. He said they would be looking at separating employees with some working from home and others working in the office to prevent any spread of the disease. “We’ve got to be very careful,” Cambe said. He said due to the small number of employees the town has, they can’t afford for the virus to spread among them.
Councilman Mark Boer suggested mandating wearing masks for all public and employees in the building unless the staff is working along in their own offices. “We don’t have a huge staff so we can’t afford to lose staff,” he said.
Cambe agreed, “It’s imperative that we do this,” he said. “All employees are very vital and very important to us. They’re all essential.”
The council voted to approve the mask mandate for the town hall including employees.