DEMOTTE — Students, staff, alumni and stakeholders gathered on the grounds of DeMotte Christian High School to break ground for an expansion that will add junior high classrooms, a new gymnasium and cafeteria. Superintendent Lemuel Hucks said they have 527 students and continue to grow each year. “We’re very excited to get into a new chapter of our schools’ life,” he said as he welcomed everyone to the event.
“A lot of folks have given their time, energy and talents and financial wherewithal to help us accomplish that,” he said regarding the additional space.
Pastor Rossi said the school teaches the children the way of Christian life, and they will go out and be the salt and light in this world.
Capital Campaign Chair Arie de Jong said the DeMotte Christian Schools are a legacy of faith passed on to children and grandchildren. The school was begun over 75 years ago with classes in the basement of the First Christian Reformed Church. A two-room school building opened in the present location in 1948.
In the fall of 1999, Covenant Christian High School opened to students in ninth grade, and a grade level was added for the next three years with the school open to all four high school years. The first class graduated in 2003.
In 2014, the high school and DeMotte Christian Grade School merged into DeMotte Christian Schools.
“It has been an unbelievable blessing,” he said.
Board members and 12 students joined the ground breaking with the students enthusiastically filling shovel after shovel of dirt, definitely breaking ground.
Board President Tim McKenna closed the ceremony with a prayer. He asked that those present partner with them, not only financially, but also in prayer.
Hucks said the plan is to build a new high school at the back of the property in the next three to five years and he hopes to build a strong agriculture department and vocational classes to provide instruction for students going out into the trades. The projected enrollment for 2026 is 927 students, experiencing 33% growth in the last two years.
The new addition is expected to be completed by June 2023.