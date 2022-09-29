DEMOTTE — Students, staff, alumni and stakeholders gathered on the grounds of DeMotte Christian High School to break ground for an expansion that will add junior high classrooms, a new gymnasium and cafeteria. Superintendent Lemuel Hucks said they have 527 students and continue to grow each year. “We’re very excited to get into a new chapter of our schools’ life,” he said as he welcomed everyone to the event.

“A lot of folks have given their time, energy and talents and financial wherewithal to help us accomplish that,” he said regarding the additional space.

