DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce will be on hand at Lucky Leo’s Resale, located at 432 N. Halleck Street in DeMotte, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 11, at noon.
The resale shop will be holding some events for the whole family to enjoy. Games, tattoos, balloons, snacks and discounts. They will also be holding a raffle for an in-store credit.
Lucky Leo’s recently moved from their Hebron location to the town of DeMotte.
“We try to keep everyday used items and clothing in stock,” said Lucky Leo’s owners. “We have a kitchen department, home decor, bath and bedding, toys, seasonal holiday, some crafts, children’s books, puzzles games jewelry, purses and clothing for the entire family. We do have some antiques and collectibles but we keep our pricing reasonable on all items.”
Stop in, browse, and meet the owners of this unique resale shop.