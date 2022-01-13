DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce announced this week that it has plans to bring back the Touch of Dutch Festival in August.
The Chamber is in need of volunteers to help with planning and/or executing this popular event, which is tentatively set for Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Spencer Park.
The first committee meeting to discuss what the day will hold for fair-goers will be held on Monday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. at the DeMotte Chamber office. If you can’t make the first meeting but still want to be on the committee, just email info@demottechamber.org and you will added to the volunteer list.
The Chamber will also make vendor applications available in February 2022. You can email the office at the address above to be put on a list to receive an application.
Among the events expected to be on the schedule this summer include a parade, craft vendors, food vendors, free live entertainment, a beer garden, kids’ activities, official event t-shirts, giveaways and fireworks to cap off the evening.
The Chamber is hoping to add new events to this year’s festival. Stay tuned for details on everything that will happen on Aug. 13 and a list of activities that will be added to the 2022 Touch of Dutch Festival. You can also keep up to date on the festival’s Facebook page.