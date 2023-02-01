The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce is proud to offer a $1,000 college scholarship to business-bound high school seniors.
Eligible students must be a 2023 graduating student of KV High School or DeMotte Christian High School. The student should also have a C average or higher and be pursuing a business-related major. The application process should include a paragraph about why the student has chosen a business-related field of study. A reference letter from a teacher, employer, community leader or organization is also helpful.