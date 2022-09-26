* 1st place - First Merchants Bank team #1 (scored 50 tied)
* 2nd place - First Merchants Bank team #2 (scored 50 tied)
* 3rd place - Waddle & Vallejo Attorneys (scored 54)
Crazy Putt winner - Robert Davis, team Krooswyk Plumbing
Closest to the Pin (hole 3) - Kevin Rush, team Ozinga
Closest to the Pin (hole 8) - Glenn Allie, team Terborg Distributing
Closest to the Pin (hole 17) - Matt Donis, team Donis CPA
Longest Drive Men - Kent Ames
Longest Drive Women - Stephanie Johnson, team Jasper County REMC
Longest Putt (hole 9) - Dave M, team First Merchants Bank