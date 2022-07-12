WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley School Corporation Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Carol Deardorff’s retirement resignation was accepted at the school board meeting Monday night. President Jill Duttlinger and Superintendent Don Street agreed it was accepted with “reluctance.” Deardorff has been an employee of the corporation since 1973. Her retirement begins once the training of her successor is completed.
Her successor is former DeMotte Elementary Principal Chris Richie, who was approved as the KVSC Business Manager with a two-year contract at 240 days per school years. On Jan. 1, 2023, his title will become business manager/treasurer.
Josh Pearman will take his place as principal at DeMotte Elementary School, with a 210-day contract beginning with the 2022/2023 school year. The board also approved Jennifer Bristol as high school EMS teacher for the upcoming school year; Lynnsi Sandonato as Wheatfield Elementary School third grade teacher; Sherry Evert as sixth grace Science teacher; Jennifer Borovcik as second grade teacher at Demotte Elementary; Joseph Bachan as assistant principal at the high school and John Kennedy as the director of attendance.
Resignations accepted were from Marissa Morris, KVHS English teacher; Deveona Alexander KVMS special education aide; Isaac Taylor, KVMS sixth grade teacher; Jill Heerema, DeMotte Elementary special education aide; Dawn Morrison, Pre-K aide; Jeremy Rozhon, KVMS Alternative School teacher and freshman football coach and Hannah Allender, third grade teacher at DeMotte Elementary.
Tracy Brewster was approved as high school assistant cheer coach for the fall season. Jeremy Somerville was approved as middle school football coach for the upcoming season and Brian Desomer and Jake Vujko as freshman football coaches, splitting the pay.
Also approved for hire were Brook Fox as DeMotte Elementary special education aide, John Hendon as district custodian and Jennifer Orzechowicz as deputy treasurer.
In other business, the board approved the recommendation to hire Jason DeYoung Construction to repair concrete curbs and sidewalks at the high school for $98,000. They also approved the purchase of radios, software and firmware upgrades from Bartronics, Inc. for around $30,000 plus an additional $28,500 for repeaters and installation supplies from the same company.
They also approved Town & Country Paving to sealcoat and restripe the high school parking lot for $30,350.