RENSSELAER — The General Van Rensselaer Chapter of the DAR presented five national awards to local students last month.
These individuals and groups entered the chapter’s Junior American Citizen contest in late fall of 2022. The theme of the contest for entries was the 200th anniversary of the Sante Fe Trail Moving Westward.
Students could enter in Art and Creative Expression ( poetry, writing). Students could also enter projects of Community Service.
The following projects received certificates and medals from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution for outstanding entries at the national level.
• Rensselaer High School FFA — 1st place high school level with Community Service Project placing evergreen wreaths on veteran gravesites at Weston and Memory Gardens cemeteries on Wreaths Across America Day, December 2022. Weston holds over 700 veterans and RCHS FFA helped pick up wreaths for recycling as well.
• Cole VanVlymen — 1st place Individual Community Service 11th grade level. Cole’s project honored veterans by identifying veteran gravesites at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Rensselaer, placing wreaths on Wreaths Across America Day and picking up wreaths for recycling.
• Alba Dobson — 1st place Individual Community Service 2nd grade level. Alba’s project included identifying and marking veteran gravesites at St. John’s Cemetery, rural Jasper County, in preparation for Wreaths Across America Day.
• Adelyn Kaper — 2nd place Stamp design 1st grade level. Adelyn’s drawing followed the contest theme of 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail Moving Westward.
• Rensselaer Boy Scout Troop 152 — 3rd place Community Service Mixed Age Group. Scouts assisted General Van Rensselaer DAR by conducting a flag ceremony during a special program honoring Eagle Scout and First Responders.
The General Van Rensselaer Chapter thanks these young people on their special projects and commitment to serving their community.