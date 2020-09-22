INDIANAPOLIS — The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Jasper County Commissioner Kendell Culp received the 2020 Outstanding County Commissioner Award. The award recognized his contributions made to county government throughout his years of public service.
Culp is a member of the Jasper County Regional Water and Sewer District, the Jasper County Economic Development Board, the Indiana Soybean Alliance Board, and the American Soybean Association Board. He also has been recognized with the Governor’s Distinguished Hoosier Award.
The award was announced Sunday, Sept. 20, during the AIC Virtual Annual Conference. Representatives from public agencies, private entities, and local elected officials addressed issues such as: rural development, protecting employee’s health and workspace, retirement, crisis communications, a Statehouse report, and how to identify and prepare for the next extraordinary event – during the virtual event.
The awards received from each county affiliate organization, for Culp that is the Indiana Association of County Commissioners. Each affiliate notifies the AIC with the name of their winner and it is announced during the Annual Conference. Winners are selected by their peers.
The Association of Indiana Counties, Inc. is a nonprofit organization established in 1957 for the betterment of county government. The various functions of the AIC include lobbying the Indiana General Assembly on behalf of counties, serving as liaison among counties, state and federal agencies as well as providing technical assistance and training to county officials and employees.