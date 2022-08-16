DeMOTTE — The self-proclaimed “Cripple Threat of Comedy” came home for a one-hour free show in Spencer Park as the highlight of Touch of Dutch. Ryan Niemiller, who grew up in the DeMotte area near Roselawn, was visibly happy to be back home as he spoke about his life both here and in California where he now lives.
Niemiller, who took third place in Season 14 of America’s Got Talent and was then asked back for a special “Best Of” season, has risen from a small-town kid with a disability to one of the more recognizable comics working across the entire United States.
Niemiller, who was born with Ectrodactyly which resulted in hand malformation in both of his arms, has based much of his act on his interactions with non-disabled people when they meet him for the first time.
Emcee of the Touch of Dutch, Mike Coffer, introduced him by saying, “Here’s a name I haven’t called since football in the 90s.”
He has never let his disability slow him down, even playing linemen at Kankakee Valley High School, despite the limited use of his arms and hands. Niemiller talks about using his wits as a self-defense mechanism.
Niemiller led the crowd on a tour of his life, starting with growing up in a poorly-maintained trailer through living in the west coast with his wife and trying to buy a house with California’s prices.
Along the way, he hit upon misadventures at airports, brutally honest children and adults that can’t seem to get that if you have one disability, you do not have them all.
The “g-rated” show was a hit with the very large crowd gathered on the grass of the park on lawn-chairs, blankets and golf carts. The crowd erupted when Niemiller reminisced about getting a job at Subway in DeMotte, where, due to his disability, he was tapped to be the mascot, a giant sandwich. That gig didn’t end well because everyone knew it was him since the giant sandwich had “really short arms” and someone threw a drink at him.
“It’s good to be back,” he said. He mentioned he missed Freedom Park and asked if the tornado slide was still there. “I left a lot of layers of skin on that,” he said.
Following his time on stage, Niemiller stepped to the side and sold T-shirts and stickers that proudly bore his Cripple Threat and Club Nubb logos. As he did so, he took time to speak with everyone who came up, shaking hands and taking pictures while often observing, “Hey, I remember you.”
We all remember you too, Ryan.