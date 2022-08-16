Ryan Niemiller on stage

Ryan Niemiller entertains the crowd at Touch of Dutch.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

DeMOTTE — The self-proclaimed “Cripple Threat of Comedy” came home for a one-hour free show in Spencer Park as the highlight of Touch of Dutch. Ryan Niemiller, who grew up in the DeMotte area near Roselawn, was visibly happy to be back home as he spoke about his life both here and in California where he now lives.

Niemiller, who took third place in Season 14 of America’s Got Talent and was then asked back for a special “Best Of” season, has risen from a small-town kid with a disability to one of the more recognizable comics working across the entire United States.

Trending Food Videos