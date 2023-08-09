Superior Court: Criminal
Aug. 1 - 7
Tuesday, Aug. 1
State of Indiana vs. Angelina R. Zito: Theft, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Gender L. Lopez: Invasion of privacy - violates protective order, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Bailey A. Cunningham: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Brianna L. Dilts: Possession of methamphetamine, basic offense and amount is between 5 and 10 grams, Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, Class A misdemeanor; possession of. Marijuana, Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia w/prior conviction, Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolites, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Rusty W. Gressett: Domestic battery committed in the presence of. Child less than 16 years old, Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Austin D. Warren: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Stephanie R. Black: Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
State of Indiana vs. Bayron Y. Revolorio Garcia: Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license w/prior, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Michael D. Hornback: Theft, w/prior conviction for either theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony.
State of Indiana vs. Heidi M. Johnson: Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more w/ passenger under age 18 and defendant is at least 21 years old, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance/possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended w/prior within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. McKinsey Lauren Danford: Possession of methamphetamine, basic offense for any amount below 5 grams, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, Aug. 3
State of Indiana vs. Marquita R. Crowe: Driving while suspended w/prior within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Bradley L. McElfresh: False certificate of registration for motor vehicle, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Gage Davidson: Operating a motorboat with an ACE of .08 or more, a Class C misdemeanor.
Friday, Aug. 4
State of Indiana vs. Nichole Graniczny: Possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Mark A. Richardson: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; endangering a person less than 18, Class C misdemeanor; knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, Class C misdemeanor.
Monday, Aug. 7
State of Indiana vs. Ethan M. Jozwiak: Unlawful possession of syringe, Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Ivan Heredia: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated w/prior conviction within seven years, Level 6 felony.
All defendants are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.