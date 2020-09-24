JASPER COUNTY — A Wheatfield man caught sleeping in his car by a Jasper County Sheriff deputy was arrested for possession of methamphetamine this week.
According to police, a deputy on patrol in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 21, noticed a vehicle parked in the roadway in the area of County Road 500 West at County Road 1400 North in northern Jasper County. Inside was Jason Kearney, 21, of Wheatfield, who appeared to be asleep as his vehicle continued to run.
When questioned, Kearney could not give an answer to why he had fallen asleep behind the wheel. The deputy obtained two packs of cigarettes after a search of Kearney, with one of the packs containing a clear plastic baggy with a crystal-like substance inside. The substance later field-tested positive for meth.
A glass pipe and a scale were also located inside the vehicle during the search.
Kearney was charged with possession of meth, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.