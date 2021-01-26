RENSSELAER — A Wheatfield man was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and other charges after he damaged items at the Jasper County Courthouse while police tried to take him into custody last Thursday, Jan. 21.
Lee Tillema, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested and later charged with intimidation (Level 5 felony), battery against law enforcement (Level 5 felony), resisting law enforcement (Level 6 felony) as well as criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
He was transported to the Jasper County Jail.
According to the Rensselaer Police Department, officers were notified that a male subject was disorderly at the prosecutor’s office on Cullen Street. Police later learned it was Tillema, who made threats and caused damage inside the prosecutor’s office.
Tillema then walked to the courthouse where he spoke with Rensselaer officers and Jasper County Courthouse security inside the lower level of the courthouse. Police said he was “extremely agitated and would not stop yelling and cursing when asked to do so.”
After refusing to leave the building or to calm down, Tillema was advised he was under arrest for disorderly conduct. He resisted arrest and began struggling with officers. He was eventually taken into custody but not before damaging several items in the courthouse.
Tillema reportedly told the officers at the scene that he would kill them. He also threatened to harm the officers once he was out of jail.
Minor injuries were sustained by an officer involved in the arrest and Tillema also caused damage to the squad car and body camera while being arrested.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.