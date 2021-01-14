JASPER COUNTY — An elderly Wheatfield man was charged with leaving the scene of a crime, driving while intoxicated and other offenses after an incident that occurred near Wheatfield Jan. 10.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Kelly T. Walker, 65, faces several charges after a JCSD deputy responded to a damage hit-and-run in the town of Wheatfield during late afternoon hours on Jan. 10.
A witness identified Walker as the driver of a fleeing vehicle, describing Walker as “highly” intoxicated. The witness also provide a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
Not long after, JCSD received a report of a vehicle swerving recklessly on County Road 1700 North. The description of the vehicle matched Walker’s.
When deputies arrived in that area, they found that the suspect’s vehicle had hit a guardrail and Walker sitting on the ground with blood on his face.
Walker was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance and then taken to the Jasper County Jail. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering, which is a Class A misdemeanor; false identity statement (Class A misdemeanor); possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor); disorderly conduct (Class B misdemeanor); leaving the scene of an accident (Class B misdemeanor); and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.