WHEATFIELD — The Jasper County Sheriff's Department arrested a Valparaiso man on Dec. 11, after an incident in rural Wheatfield, according to a press release. A warrant for Joseph A.T. Scott, 19, of Valparaiso, was issued on Oct. 7 through the Jasper County Circuit for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, theft, criminal mischief damage and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
The release states the charges come from an incident on Sept. 14, when officers were called to a residence northwest of Wheatfield for a domestic disturbance.
Officers met with the alleged victim who told them she and Scott had gotten into a verbal argument while standing outside of the residence by a vehicle. She reported the altercation turned physical when Scott grabbed her arm and pushed her up against the vehicle and took the keys to the vehicle from her.
The release states after he gained entry to the vehicle, he grabbed items from inside, allegedly saying she wasn't getting the items back.
The victim said she went into the residence to get some items and when she came back out, Scott was throwing her cell phone across the road into nearby woods. He then fled before deputies arrived.
The domestic battery charge is a Level 6 felony, the other charges are listed as misdemeanors.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.