JASPER COUNTY — In the afternoon hours of December 19th, 2020, a Jasper County K9 Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation in the area of U.S. 231 and Division Road.
The driver was identified as Kevin A. Marlin (28 year of age) from Rensselaer, Indiana. During the traffic stop, it was determined that Kevin A. Marlin was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended Indiana driver’s license. The K9 Deputy had his K9 (Colt) complete a free air sniff of the vehicle, in which K9 Colt alerted. A search of the vehicle revealed 3 syringes within the passenger’s compartment of the vehicle and a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal like substance that had fallen from Kevin A. Marlin’s pant leg field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Kevin A. Marlin was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and incarcerated for the following:
- Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)
- Unlawful Possession of Syringe (Level 6 Felony)