JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has nabbed another person who was reportedly in possession of methamphetamine.
Kaylynn L. Holt was arrested and transported to the Jasper County Jail on Nov. 5. She was charged with possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies.
According to police, a JCSD deputy made a stop of Holt’s vehicle in the area of County Road 1450 North and County Road 500 West for a registration violation.
After a check of Holt’s driver’s license, it was discovered that she had a suspended license through the State of Indiana.
K9 Alfa and a handler were brought to the scene and a free air sniff of the vehicle alerted the K9 to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A subsequent search reportedly revealed a box that contained an excessive amount of dime-sized plastic baggies, a scale, a hypodermic needle and a dime-sized baggie with a crystal-like substance that field tested for meth.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.