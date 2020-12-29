RENSSELAER — Two local residents were transported to the Jasper County Jail prior to the Christmas holiday after they were charged with possession of meth and auto theft.
Both charges carry Level 6 felonies. They were also charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, which are both misdemeanors.
According to the Rensselaer Police Department, Kane Stokes and Hailey Blankenship became suspects when a car went missing on Dec. 19.
After an investigation, an RPD officer was told by victims that Stokes and Blankenship had stayed with a friend at his apartment the night before the car went missing. The victim’s family was in the process of moving items out of the apartment, but couldn’t find keys to the vehicle.
They initially though the care had been towed by police, but after hearing it was not towed, they contacted RPD to report it stolen.
On Dec. 21, a caller told the police they saw a car driven by Stokes that matched the description of the stolen vehicle. Officers located the car parked on the 200 block of West Harrison Street and found Blankenship sitting in the passenger seat.
Blankenship told police that Stokes had been driving, but he parked the car and walked to a residence a block away. However, Blankenship later changed her story, saying that she had been driving and moved to the passenger’s seat to sleep.
Blankenship was taken into custody and Stokes was located a short time later and arrested. Police did a search of the vehicle and located a small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe with white residue inside.
The pipe tested positive for meth.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.