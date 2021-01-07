JANUARY — Students have until January 31 to apply for $7,500 scholarships and other teaching stipends
High-achieving students in high school or college who are planning to teach in the State of Indiana for at least five years can apply for a $7,500 scholarship per year of college (up to $30,000 total) through the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship program.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging students to act swiftly, as there are only 200 scholarships available and the deadline to apply is January 31, 2021. Interested students should apply at ScholarTrack.IN.gov.
To qualify for the scholarship, students must have either graduated in the top 20 percent of their high school class or earned a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT (1220) or ACT (26). To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year. Current college students who apply must be able to use the scholarship for at least two full academic years.
“The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship is designed to help future educators fund their education and provide Indiana students with motivated, quality teachers,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We look forward to the positive impact these educators will have on their students and on Indiana’s teacher pipeline.”
The Commission will review all applications and notify applicants of their scholarship status via email by March 19, 2021.
A total of 367 students applied for the 2020-21 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, with applications from 213 high schools in 82 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Over 83% of applicants were Indiana high school seniors with the remainder comprised of current college students.
Former Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma authored legislation that created the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, which received bipartisan support during the 2016 legislative session. While the majority of the inaugural 2017 cohort will graduate this spring, more than 40 scholarship recipients have already become licensed teachers.
Visit www.LearnMoreIndiana.org/NextTeacher for more information on how to apply and follow #NextTeacher on social media. Questions may be directed to NextTeacher@che.in.gov.
Teacher stipend applications closing soon
Applications for two additional teacher scholarships will also close on January 31. They are:
- Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Stipend for Minorities – Open to minority students (defined as Black and Hispanic individuals) who will participate in student teaching or a school administration internship as part of their degree requirements.
- Student Teaching Stipend for High-Need Fields – Available to students planning to teach Special Education or math at either the middle or high school level. Eligible students can receive up to $4,000 per stipend, or $8,000 if awarded both.
For questions about state financial aid, students can contact the Indiana Commission for Higher Education by phone at 888-528-4719 or via email at awards@che.in.gov.