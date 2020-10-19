NEWTON COUNTY- On Friday morning (Oct. 16), a state trooper from the Lowell post stopped a 2020 Nissan Altima for several traffic violations on U.S. 41 in Newton County.
As the officer spoke to the male driver, he immediately detected the odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A police K9 also alerted to the presence of a controlled substance being in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in over two pounds of marijuana being located as well as a large quantity of Hydrocodone pills and a baggie of a white substance. The substance later field tested positive for cocaine.
A loaded 9mm Luger handgun was also located and submitted as evidence. The driver, identified as Phashun Lavonne Davis, 28, from Chicago, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Newton County Jail. A female passenger was released from the scene. The vehicle was impounded by Village Motors Towing.
Davis is preliminarily facing the following charges:
- Dealing a Schedule II Controlled Substance- Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Cocaine- Level 6 Felony
- Carrying a Handgun Without a License- Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of a Controlled Substance- Class A Misdemeanor
- Dealing Marijuana- Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana- Class B Misdemeanor