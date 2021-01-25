Jan. 20, 2021
Earl Limmuel Sanders, 42, of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C Misd.).
Jennifer Renee Krieter, 29, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended (Class A Misd.).
Jan. 24
Willam Spencer Mix, 47, of Gary, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior (Level 6 Felony).
Daniel Minskey, 33,, of Morocco was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for criminal mischief (Class A Misd.).