Monday, Nov.16
Dayne Brian Joseph, 44, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of dealing in meth (Level 5 felony).
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Ricky Joseph Fortier, 59, of Boswell, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a Schedule I, II, II or IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia with a prior conviction, and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Eric Michael Skinner, 41, of Lowell, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for theft greater than $750 but less than $50,000 (Level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (Class A misd.), and possession of stolen property (Level 6 felony).
Mary Nicole Collins, 23, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of paraphernalia (Class C misd.).