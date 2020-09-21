Sept. 16
Carlton D. Sole, 27, of Lynwood, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misd.), Reckless driving (Class C misd.), and operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more.
Sept. 17
Richard Eugene Webber, 33, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on two warrants for failure to appear (Level 5 felony and Class B misd.).
Sept. 18
Kurtis Shane Anderson, 42, of Goodland, was arrested by Goodland Police for disorderly conduct (Class B misd.).
Sept. 19
Tejera Owens, 29, of Maywood, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for operating while intoxicated (Class C misd.), and possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misd.).
Johnathan Rodriguez Torres, 24, of El Paso, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more.