Dec. 11
Stella Jean Bijak, 37, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of meth (Level 6 felony), dealing in meth — at least 10 grams (Level 2 felony), and corrupt business influence (Level 5 felony).
Andre Tyrone Gaston, 49, of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear on the original charge of dealing a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug (Level 2 felony).
Estela Ambris-Fonseca, 36, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear on original charges of possession of meth (Level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (Class C misd.), operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license (Class C misd.), and dealing in meth (Level 5 felony).
Dec. 13
Michael Joshua Hobson, 34, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class C misd.).
Michael Sean Koppenhoefer, 39 of Ottawa, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misd.).