Tuesday, Nov. 24
Dallas Ray Bigbie, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for violation of probation of an original charge of theft (Level 6 Felony).
Thursday, Nov. 26
Chandler Quenton Ferguson, 22, of Lafayette, was arrested by Indiana State Police for driving while suspended (Class A misd.).
Saturday, Nov. 28
Michael Anthony Cornejo, 30, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more (Class B misd.), possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class A misd.), and possession of paraphernalia (Class A misd.).
Sunday, Nov. 29
Jose Medina Vasquez, 47 of St. Anne, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for operating while intoxicated - refusal (Class C Misd.).
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Alisha Marie Jager, 24 of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for violation of probation (Level 6 felony).
Stephen Adam Blaney, 27, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more.
Charles Darwin Brewster, 60, of Hoopeston, Ill., was arrested by Kentland Police for dealing in meth - at least 10 grams (Level 2 felony), and possession of meth - at least 28 grams (Level 3 felony).
Brenda Colunga, 45, of Hoopeston, Ill., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misd.).
Friday, Dec. 4
Tiffany Marie McPeters, 31, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on warrants for failure to return to lawful detention (Level 6 felony).