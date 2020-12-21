Monday, December 14
Arthur Raymond Burchett, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on warrants for failure to appear - disorderly conduct (Class B misd.), and failure to appear - on rule to show cause hearing (Class A misd.).
Mark Anthony Toney, 22, of Hammond, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for failure to appear (Class A misd.).
Tuesday, December 15
Stella Jean Bijak, 37, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for criminal trespass (Class A misd.), and disorderly conduct (Class B misd.).
Thursday, December 17
Justin Maurice Poole, 28, of Mableton, Ga., was arrested by Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia with a prior conviction (Class B misd.), carrying a handgun without permit (Class A misd.), and dealing in marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class A misd.).
Amber Elizabeth Watson, 33 ,of Richmond, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on two counts of nonsupport of a dependent child (Level 6 and Level 5 felony), and failure to appear.
Saturday, December 19
Randle Scott Conley, 54, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for burglary (Level 5 felony), theft - less than $750 (Class A misd.), criminal trespass (Class A misd.), possession of meth - at least 5 grams but less than 10 grams (Level 5 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misd.).
William Raymond Tesky, 22, of Terre Haute, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for violation of home detention - dealing in meth - amount more than 10 grams (Level 2 felony).
Dave Phillip Smart, 76, of Kentland was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff's Department for operating while intoxicated (Class C misd.).