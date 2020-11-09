Tuesday, Nov. 3
Jason Lee Rich, 26, of Sumava Resorts was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for resisting law enforcement, (Class A misd.), and disorderly conduct, (Class B misd.).
Jack Thomas Loar, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Marcos Saavedra, 43, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for operator never licensed, (Class C misd.), leaving the scene of an accident (Class B misd.), and operating while intoxicated – refusal (Class A Misd.)
Thursday, Nov. 5
Aaron Lee Statler, 36, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving (Class C misd.), and operating while intoxicated – refusal (Class A misd).
Friday, Nov. 6
Patric Joseph Renk, 51, of Huntington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for warrant –invasion of privacy (Class A misd.)
Aaron Huynh, 19, of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving, (Class C misd.).
Daniel Michael Lambert, 51, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for warrant- failure to appear for driving while suspended w/ prior (Class A misd.).