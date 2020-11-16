Nov. 11
Katleen Tatiana Rocha, 24, of Highland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more (Class C misdemeanor).
Nov. 13
Amanda Marie Woodruff, 33, of Remington, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony), and operating while intoxicated (Class A misdemeanor).
Nov. 14
Charles Keith Polomchak, 58, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or more (Class C misdemeanor), operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (Class A misdemeanor), BAC of .08 or more (Class C misdemeanor), operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous, with a minor in vehicle, Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle after lifetime suspension (Level 5 felony).