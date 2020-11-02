Monday, Oct. 26
Lyle William Vinson, 45, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant FTA-theft (Level 6 felony).
Kevin Kobe Small, 18, of Gary, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operator never licensed (Class C misd.) and carrying handgun without permit (Class A misd.).
Joshua Curtis Rich, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant-driving while suspended, reckless driving (Class A misd.).
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Shaun Fritz Castaneda, 36, of Napoleon, Ohio, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – VOP original charge domestic battery (Class A misd.).
Saturday, Oct. 31
Jamie Nicole Vinson, 43, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – failure to appear (Level 6 felony).
Sunday, Nov. 1
Tawana Chanta Alexander, 31, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for disorderly conduct (Class B misd.), resisting law enforcement (Class A misd.), public intoxication (Class B misd.), and neglect of a dependent (Level 6 felony).
Erick Deshawn Banks, 27, of East Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving (Class C misd.) and resisting law enforcement – uses vehicle or draws or uses deadly weapon (Level 6 felony).
Travis Ryan Jones, 32, of Goodland, was arrested by the Goodland Police Dept. for strangulation (Level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (Class A misd.), and domestic battery (Class A misd.).