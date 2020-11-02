NC Arrests

Monday, Oct. 26

Lyle William Vinson, 45, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant FTA-theft (Level 6 felony).

Kevin Kobe Small, 18, of Gary, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operator never licensed (Class C misd.) and carrying handgun without permit (Class A misd.).

Joshua Curtis Rich, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant-driving while suspended, reckless driving (Class A misd.).

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Shaun Fritz Castaneda, 36, of Napoleon, Ohio, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – VOP original charge domestic battery (Class A misd.).

Saturday, Oct. 31

Jamie Nicole Vinson, 43, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant – failure to appear (Level 6 felony).

Sunday, Nov. 1

Tawana Chanta Alexander, 31, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for disorderly conduct (Class B misd.), resisting law enforcement (Class A misd.), public intoxication (Class B misd.), and neglect of a dependent (Level 6 felony).

Erick Deshawn Banks, 27, of East Chicago,  was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for reckless driving (Class C misd.) and resisting law enforcement – uses vehicle or draws or uses deadly weapon (Level 6 felony).

Travis Ryan Jones, 32, of Goodland, was arrested by the Goodland Police Dept. for strangulation (Level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (Class A misd.), and domestic battery (Class A misd.).

