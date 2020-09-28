Sept. 21
Edelia Artega, 52, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear (Class C misdemeanor).
Sept. 22
Jennifer Renee Krieter, 29, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor), and driving while suspended with a prior (Class A misdemeanor).
Sept. 23
Keegan Wayne McPeters, 31, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for possession of meth at least 5 grams but less than 10 grams (Level 5 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor).
Sept. 24
Daniel Thomas O’Brien, 27, of Portage, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear.
Renee Lynn Emery, 43, of Kentland, was arrested by Kentland Police for invasion of privacy (Class A misdemeanor).
Sept. 25
Cheyenne Autumn Melton, 23, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for two counts of trafficking with an inmate (Class A misdemeanor).
Christopher Channing Mathis, 28, of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for conspiracy to commit dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance (Level 6 felony), and dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance (Level 6 felony).
Sept. 27
Adam Richard Schwanke, 35, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order.
Sept. 28
Apolinar Solis Jr., 21, of Hoopeston, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for battery on a police officer (Level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor), and disorderly conduct (Class B misdemeanor).