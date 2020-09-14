Sept. 5
Stepheny Lee Quentin, 19, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C misd.), and operator never licensed (Class C misd.).
Sept. 9
Elijah Robert Bogan, 24, of Greenwood, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear — driving while suspended (Class A misd.).
Keith Allen Fawley, 41, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (Class C misd.)
Sept. 13
Jairo Munoz, 23, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more (Class B misd.), and operator never licensed (Class B misd.).
Sept. 14
Kyra Lee Allis, 32, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for dealing in meth (Level 3 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony), possession of meth at least 5 grams but not more than 10 grams (Level 6 felony), driving while suspended with a prior (Class A misd.), trafficking with an inmate — controlled substance, deadly weapon or cell phone (Class C misd.).
Ronald Michael Spizzirri, 30, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Drug Task Force for possession of meth at least 5 grams but not more than 10 grams (Level 6 felony), and visiting a common nuisance (Class A misd.).